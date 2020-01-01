Michaela Coel unaffected by I May Destroy You success

Michaela Coel has opened up about the success of her most recent television project, I May Destroy You, which debuted on HBO/BBC One last month.

Despite the show's high approval rating, Coel told The Hollywood Reporter that because she has been in her home under lockdown, and doesn't use much social media, the series' release has had little impact on her.

"I put my whole life into those two and a half years, and then I have to leave it there," Coel said, adding there was little she could do to control how audiences received the highly personal 12-episode comedy-drama based on the story of her real-life sexual assault.

"I do see this as my child and I can't force anybody to like my child," the 32-year-old analogised: "I've done my best. I've ironed her skirt. I've braided her hair. Off she goes, and there's nothing I can do. But deep down you're in total anguish, but you can't do anything."

Elsewhere in the interview, Coel revealed she doesn't have an agent.

"I don't actually have representation. I'm totally just living," she laughed.

Coel fired her previous representation, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) after they urged her to accept a $1 million offer from Netflix, which Coel turned down due to copyright ownership.

Mentioning that she does have 'a personal assistant and a publicist' Coel explained she is taking a mental health break from the spotlight.

"I just want to water the plants and do puzzles. So they're just leaving me alone, which is very sweet," she confided.