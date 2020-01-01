Jennifer Grey to star in rumoured Dirty Dancing sequel

Jennifer Grey is set to star in a dance movie that is rumoured to be a sequel to Dirty Dancing.

The actress is best known for playing awkward teenager Frances 'Baby' Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle, the dance instructor she falls for during a summer vacation in upstate New York in the '60s, in the beloved 1987 romance movie.

On Tuesday, editors at Deadline announced that Grey is teaming up with studio bosses at Lionsgate to star in and executive produce a new dance movie, and the news has led to speculation that a sequel could be in the works.

However, plot details are being kept quiet and Deadline sources aren't confirming the rumours, while representatives for Lionsgate, which holds distribution rights to the Dirty Dancing films, refused to comment to Variety on whether the project, to be set in the '90s, will bring back Baby.

The new dance film is being written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, who have previously worked on Five Feet Apart and The Curse of La Llorona.

The original 1987 movie was a commercial success, taking $218 million (£173 million) at the global box office from a $5 million (£4 million) production cost. It also won the Oscar and Golden Globe for its signature song, (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life, while Grey and Swayze, who died in 2009, were nominated for Globes.

Lionsgate made a sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, in 2004. The film, starring Diego Luna and Romola Garai, is a prequel and a reimagining of the original film, with it following the same basic plot but moving the action from New York to Cuba. There was also a TV series in the 1980s and a TV movie remake, starring Abigail Breslin as Baby, which aired in 2017.