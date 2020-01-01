Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman nearly starred in Almost Famous

Cameron Crowe wanted Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, and Natalie Portman to star in Almost Famous.

In 2000, the director released his semi-autobiographical film, which saw Kate Hudson play groupie Penny Lane, Billy Crudup as rock star Russell Hammond, and Frances McDormand as Elaine Miller, the mother of aspiring teenage reporter protagonist William.

However, Crowe has now revealed that three other Hollywood stars were in the running to play the movie's main characters.

He revealed on the Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty podcast that Billy's Sleepers co-star Brad was his original choice to star as Russell, with Natalie playing Penny, his on/off love interest.

“Brad Pitt was on my mind because I had a really good meeting with him around the time of (my movie) Say Anything, and he was just starting out, and he just really had something,” Crowe recalled. “So I called him with this to play Russell Hammond, and we spent about four months working on it. He read with Natalie Portman.”

Meryl was in contention to play strict matriarch Elaine, but the role eventually went to fellow Oscar-winning actress Frances.

Crowe was devastated when Pitt declined to play Russell, and said he still believes the Fight Club star was uncomfortable with the age difference between his character and young groupie Penny.

“I wept. I knew that he had never fully fallen in love with the character. He had fallen in love with the idea of the character. But maybe there just wasn’t enough on the page," he explained. "He told me (money) wasn’t the case. I think it was probably half and half. I think he was also uncomfortable with the age difference between Russell and Penny Lane.”