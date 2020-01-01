Viola Davis: 'I betrayed myself starring in The Help'

Viola Davis feels she betrayed herself by starring in The Help.

The star played maid Aibileen Clark in the 2011 drama, which was an adaptation of Kathryn Stockett's book, and focused on racism encountered by black maids in America's southern states during the 1960s.

Viola has previously expressed her concern over starring in the movie, and in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actress confessed she wished she'd never accepted the role in the first place.

While she fondly remembers her time on set with co-stars Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Allison Janney, the 54-year-old said The Help was "created in the filter and the cesspool of systemic racism".

"I cannot tell you the love I have for these women, and the love they have for me. But with any movie – are people ready for the truth?" she asked, noting that while the movie is loved by millions, she still has big issues with the storyline.

"There’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to (tell the whole truth)," she said, adding that The Help catered to the "white audience".

"Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity," the Fences star explained. "They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but... it’s catering to the white audience."