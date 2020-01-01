NEWS Sofia Richie back with Scott Disick Newsdesk Share with :





Model Sofia Richie and reality TV star Scott Disick are reportedly back together following their break-up in May.



The couple split after Disick turned to rehab to battle a series of personal issues, with sources telling Us Weekly he and Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia had not been getting along for some time.



But it appears they're now giving the romance another shot.



"They are hanging out again romantically," an insider explained. "It's back on."



A second source added that the 21-year-old wanted to give Disick, 37, time to work on himself, while he wanted to focus on his children - Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five - from his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.



"Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship," they said. "Scott's family is always what is most important to him."



A third insider told the publication that the brief split did them both good.



"Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so," they added. "Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again."



Disick was also spotted hanging out with Richie over the Independence Day weekend earlier this month and she subsequently fuelled reunion speculation by sporting a hoodie from his Talentless brand on 6 July.



The couple, who had been dating for two-and-a-half years before their split, has yet to publicly comment on the reunion reports.