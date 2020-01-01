Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct Viola Davis in The Woman King

The Old Guard's Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct Viola Davis in historical epic The Woman King.

Prince-Bythewood has already lined up her next directorial project, just days after her action movie, starring Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne, debuted on Netflix and shot straight to the top of the streamer's viewing charts.

She will next direct Oscar-winning actress Davis in the TriStar Pictures movie, which is also being produced by the Fences star and her husband Julius Tennon, via their JuVee Productions banner.

According to Variety, The Woman King is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca, to be played by Davis, general of the all-female military unit, and her daughter Nawi, who together fought the French and neighbouring tribes who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they lived for.

"We at JuVee are beyond excited to introduce this incredible story of the Women Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world. It's time that they truly occupy their place in history and in Gina Prince-Bythewood's hands, it will be a gamechanger. This project could not be a more perfect example of our legacy," said Davis and Tennon in a statement.

When Davis' casting was first announced in March 2018, Lupita Nyong'o was attached to portray her onscreen daughter Nawi, but no mention is made of the Black Panther actress in the latest update.

Prince-Bythewood has also directed films such as Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, and Beyond the Lights. She recently expressed interest in making two sequels of The Old Guard.