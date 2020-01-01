Kevin Connolly accused of sexual assault during 2005 wrap party

Entourage star Kevin Connolly has been accused of sexually assaulting costume designer Gracie Cox during a 2005 wrap party.

The actor was celebrating his directorial debut, The Gardener of Eden, at the now-shuttered Butter lounge in Manhattan, New York when, according to Cox, he led her "down a hall" to a VIP lounge area and assaulted her.

"We were at the party and I don't think I'd been there for more than an hour or so when Kevin approached me and asked if I'd go with him for a smoke," she told The Daily Beast. "As soon as we were alone in that area, he started to kiss me. I didn't know how to respond - but before I could even think about what to do about it, he pulled me into one of those little side (booths), and pulled down my pants, and turned me around, and within no time was inside of me. I was just in shock.

"(Afterwards) he took a pillow off of a couch, threw it at me, and told me to 'clean myself up.' He then told me that he was going to leave and to wait a few minutes, because he didn't want anyone to see us together."

Cox immediately told fellow costume designer Amy Westcott what had allegedly happened and she confronted Connolly over it at the party before taking Cox home.

Connolly has "categorically denied" assaulting Cox in a statement issued by his attorney.

"He was completely shocked to learn of the allegations made by Gracie Cox from a wrap party in 2005. The incident with Ms. Cox was consensual, and he categorically denies any claim that it was assault," attorney Marty Singer said to the publication.

"Kevin completely understands Amy's displeasure with the consensual act that transpired between Kevin and Gracie 15 years ago, after production had wrapped and they were no longer working together on the movie. Kevin acknowledges the lack of professionalism on his part, but her adamantly denies that it was anything other than a mutual consensual encounter."