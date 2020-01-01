Oprah Winfrey donates $3 million to Los Angeles Covid-19 relief

Oprah Winfrey has pledged a $3 million (£2.3 million) donation to help those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The media mogul is supporting efforts in South Los Angeles via her The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation (OWCF), which has pledged funds to South LA Forward - a newly created coalition of three Los Angeles-based grassroots organisations.

The money will be split equally between SoLa I Can Foundation, SEE-LA, and the Watts Healthcare Corporation, with each receiving $1 million (£800,000).

"As I continue to seek out ways to support underserved communities, I was struck by the unique multi-layered approach to effect real change to the systematic barriers of access to healthy food, quality health care and educational opportunities," Oprah said in a statement about South LA Forward, which was established to provide fresh food and scholarships to those who lost their jobs because of the health crisis.

The organisation also aims to expand Covid-19 testing and primary care to South Los Angeles residents.

This is the second donation the star has made during the pandemic - back in April, Oprah donated $10 million (£8 million) to relief efforts.