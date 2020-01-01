Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory

Chrissy Teigen has blocked over a million Twitter users to protect herself from social media trolls linking her to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The model revealed on Tuesday she had deleted 60,000 tweets and blocked several accounts after she found herself a target of those alleging she and her husband, John Legend, visited the late billionaire's private island. The TV personality has now detailed to her remaining followers how bad the online harassment became, revealing she had to go to extreme lengths to spare herself from cruel words.

"I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the 'just ignore them, they're just trolls,'" she tweeted on Wednesday.

She added that she is attempting to do her best to 'stop entertaining them.'

"They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me. Thank u to EVERYONE for helping me, in and out of the dm's (direct messages)," she added.

On Tuesday, when one follower accused her of trying to cover up something by deleting a series of tweets, Chrissy fired back: "I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f**king STAND you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family."

Unearthing innocuous old footage of her wasn't appropriate or relevant, she wrote: "Finding me talking about (TV series) toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f**king operative."

Chrissy fumed: "everyone thinking I'm guilty because I'm defensive. You understand you are calling me a pedophile, correct?"