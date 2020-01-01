Amber Heard accused of 'stealing and twisting' ex-assistant's sex assault ordeal

Actress Amber Heard has been accused of lifting her former assistant's sexual violence experience and making it her own in her legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Kate James appeared in London's High Court via a video link from Los Angeles on Wednesday and claimed she was stunned after discovering details of Heard's alleged clashes with Depp mirrored aspects of her past, which she had once shared with her old boss.

"Much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms Heard had stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself," she said, according to Britain's Sky News.

The PA added that Heard's behaviour had caused her extreme distress and outrage.

It was unclear which of the incidents between the actors James was referring to, but the Aquaman star has accused her ex of violent behaviour on at least 14 occasions, which have been explored in court as part of Depp's libel trial against bosses at News Group Newspapers, over a story published in The Sun in 2018, when he was branded a 'wife-beater'.

Depp has denied the allegations.

James told the court the three years she spent working for Heard until she was fired in 2015, were not the most pleasant, as the 34-year-old would frequently drink "vast quantities of wine" and then bombard her with "incoherent and abusive texts between 2 am and 4 am on a daily basis."

Heard also carried on as if she was 'above the law', with James additionally testifying about the star's legal trouble with Australian immigration officials in 2015, after smuggling her two pet dogs into the country - even though she was allegedly aware of a paperwork issue.