Jim Carrey: 'Renee Zellweger was the great love of my life'

Jim Carrey has admitted he considers his ex-girlfriend Renee Zellweger to be the one that got away.

The couple met on the set of 2000 comedy Me, Myself & Irene and were briefly engaged. Now Carrey, who went on to date Jenny McCarthy and Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga, has revealed Oscar winner Renee was the great love of his life.

In a candid new interview with radio host Howard Stern, Jim reflected on why he referred to the actress as his 'great love' in new book Memoirs and Misinformation, telling the shock jock, "She was special to me, very special. I think she’s lovely."

Carrey also heaped praise on another ex, singer Linda Ronstadt, who he dated before his Hollywood career took off, telling Stern he still appreciates the time they had together.

"I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me and that’s why she (Ronstadt) has a special place in the book," Carrey mused, adding: "It may have seemed like some... boy-toy kind of situation to some people looking at it from the outside, but she treated me with incredible respect."

Carrey was married to Melissa Womer, the mother of his daughter Jane, from 1987 to 1995, and to his Dumb & Dumber co-star Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997. He also previously dated make-up artist Cathriona White, who committed suicide in 2015 after breaking up with the funnyman.