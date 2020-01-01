Vivica A. Fox hints at possible Empire movie

Vivica A. Fox has teased fans of the television show Empire with the potential of a full-length feature movie.

The 55-year-old actress appeared on the TV show Extra and told host Billy Bush a film finale of the acclaimed hip-hop drama may well be on the cards.

“I’m hoping once coronavirus is over, we can get a two-hour finale movie of ‘Empire’ for the fans,” she revealed, adding, “that last script (of the show) is going to be off the chain.”

When Bush asked if the idea had been discussed by producers, Fox affirmed: “Absolutely… Lee Daniels, who is the creator of the show, mentioned it and said the fans would welcome that with open arms.”

Fox then touched on the subject of cast member Jussie Smollett, who has not appeared on Empire since 2019 after being accused of faking a hate crime.

She said the show would welcome Smollett back for a finale, claiming: “Oh, listen, we love Jussie. Jussie will always be family…The fans miss Jussie. I would welcome him back if we did the finale, absolutely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox clarified a previous comment that she would like Zendaya to take the part of her daughter in any Kill Bill sequel.

Elucidating that she was pressed by a reporter for a name of someone to play her on-screen daughter, Fox said, “I was just answering a question, to be very honest with you, and I’m just waiting for the call like everybody else that we’re gonna make ‘Kill Bill 3.’”

She emphasised, “I would never kick the original actress Ambrosia Kelley to the curb like that.”