Cory Monteith's mother pays tribute to actor's Glee co-star Naya Rivera

Cory Monteith's mother is paying tribute to her late son's Glee co-star Naya Rivera after her body was found on the seventh anniversary of his death.

Ann McGregor took to Instagram on Tuesday, a day after the actress' body was recovered from Lake Piru, California after a five-day search, and shared her heartbreak over the death of one of her son's favourite castmates.

"For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair," she wrote in a post on the official Instagram account for Monteith’s legacy. "There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera."

Monteith died of an accidental drug overdose on 13 July 2013 at the age of 31.

"Naya, Cory loved you so so much," McGregor added. "He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most, Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance...

"You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity.”

Naya disappeared during a boating trip with her four-year-old son on Lake Piru last week. A Ventura County coroner has confirmed her cause of death was drowning.