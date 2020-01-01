Jon Hamm set to star in Fletch reboot

Jon Hamm is set to star in an upcoming Fletch reboot.

The original 1985 comedy thriller followed the antics of the titular intrepid investigative reporter, based on late author Gregory Mcdonald's hit mystery novels from the 1970s and 1980s.

Hamm is set to take over the role originally made famous by Chevy Chase in an adaptation directed by Superbad filmmaker Greg Mottola and written by Zev Borow, according to an announcement released by Miramax on Wednesday.

The Mad Men star will also produce, alongside his manager Connie Tavel, who said it was a "longtime dream" of hers to bring Fletch back to the big screen once again.

"Producing this film with Jon has been a longtime dream of mine," she said in a statement. "I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern reimagining of this beloved character."

And Miramax CEO Bill Block hinted that the new adaptation, reportedly set to focus on the novel Confess, Fletch, will feature a "21st century twist".

The original 1985 movie followed the reporter as he found himself as the prime suspect in the middle of a murder investigation after he's offered $1 million to kill a wealthy man.

Directed by Michael Ritchie, it raked in more than $60 million (£48 million) worldwide, and spawned a sequel, Fletch Lives, which was released in 1989.