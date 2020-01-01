Uncharted movie finally begins production

Tom Holland has revealed that production on his Uncharted movie has finally got underway after years of delays.

A film adaptation of the popular video game franchise has been in development for a while and the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor has been attached to play the protagonist, treasure hunter Nathan Drake, since 2017. The movie suffered countless setbacks, such as a revolving door of directors, before finally settling on Zombieland and Venom's Ruben Fleischer.

On Wednesday, Tom confirmed that production had finally begun on the much-delayed movie by sharing a picture of a black canvas chair bearing the name of his character "Nate". In the caption, he wrote, "Day one #uncharted."

His post led many to believe that cameras began rolling on Wednesday, but a representative for Sony confirmed to IGN.com that filming had not yet started but preparations are underway and they're "hoping to start soon".

The Avengers: Endgame actor has been keeping his Instagram followers up to date with his preparations for the action movie. He recently showed footage of him getting a Covid-19 test and a mirror selfie of his ripped torso.

In the caption of the snap, he wrote, "When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it!" referring to his co-star, who will play Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, Nathan's mentor.

The cast also includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

Since Tom was announced as the lead star in 2017, the film has countless director changes - Shawn Levy left in late 2018 and was replaced by Dan Trachtenberg, who then dropped out and was replaced by Bumblebee's Travis Knight. However, Knight quit the project late last year due to scheduling conflicts with British actor Tom, which resulted in the film losing its December 2020 release date.

Uncharted is currently scheduled to be released in July 2021.