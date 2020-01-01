NEWS Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify in Johnny Depp's libel trial Newsdesk Share with :





Johnny Depp's former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will no longer testify at his libel trial against British newspaper The Sun.



The actor is suing News Group Newspapers over a story published in The Sun in 2018 which branded him a "wife beater", and the trial kicked off at London's High Court last week.



Depp had called on his exes to give evidence in his favour, and Paradis had been due to appear via video-link from her home in France on Thursday, while Ryder had also been due to testify.



However, Depp's lawyer David Sherborne told the court on Thursday that his legal team had decided there is no need to hear from them.



According to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, the decision was made as the publisher's lawyers accepted that neither of the women were ever assaulted by the Pirates of the Caribbean star.



Depp dated French singer/actress Paradis for 14 years from 1998 until 2012, and they share two children together - model Lily-Rose and son Jack.



In a witness statement, she called the actor "kind, attentive, generous and non-violent".



"I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We've been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together," she insisted. "Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father. He was never violent or abusive to me."



Sherborne said the extent of the allegations against Depp rests solely on ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused him of behaving violently towards her 14 times. Depp has vehemently denied the claims and insisted she was the one abusing him, accusing her of striking him with a glass vodka bottle, leaving him with a severed finger, among other incidents.



The trial continues.