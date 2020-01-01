NEWS Orlando Bloom asks fans to help him find missing dog Newsdesk Share with :





Orlando Bloom has called on his Instagram followers to help him find his missing dog Mighty.

Mighty disappeared from the 43-year-old's home in Montecito, California recently and the dad-to-be is asking fans in the area to be on the look-out, posting a string of snaps of the lost dog on the photo-sharing site on Wednesday.



"MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call - if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward (sic)," the actor wrote.



Calling on the kindness of locals, he added: "please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury (sic)."



The drama could not have come at a worse time for Bloom, who is expecting the imminent arrival of his second child with fiancee Katy Perry.

Kate Hudson was among Orlando's friends to offer her prayers.



"Oh Mighty (praying hand emoji) love you guys," she posted with a red heart.



Kate Beckinsale liked the post and Helena Christensen also commented.