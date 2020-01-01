NEWS Heather Morris listening to pal Naya Rivera's songs as she copes with her death Newsdesk Share with :





Glee star Heather Morris has broken her silence about friend and co-star Naya Rivera's death days after begging search and rescue officials to let her help them find the missing actress.



Naya's body was recovered from Lake Piru in California on Monday morning after a five-day search for the star, who disappeared during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey, a week ago.



Morris paid tribute to her former castmate on Wednesday, sharing images of their sons together and recalling the plant gift Naya left on her doorstep recently, stating: "I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you."



She added: "I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food.



"We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life. You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f**k (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen... you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted."



Another Glee castmate, Kristin Chenoweth, has also offered her thoughts about Naya's death, posting a video on Instagram.



Fighting back tears she said, "A long time ago, I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee. I had the honour of meeting all my babies, those kids who still make me proud. With Naya gone, I know how that hurts them. She was such a sweet, sweet child... I just want to tell you all not to lose hope. It’s going to be OK. And if you need to have a big cry like I’m doing right now, then do it."



The Ventura County Coroner has confirmed Naya's cause of death was drowning.