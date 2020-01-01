Winona Ryder: 'It's impossible for me to believe Johnny Depp is a violent man'

Winona Ryder has insisted her ex-fiance Johnny Depp has "never been violent or abusive towards anybody" in a witness statement to support his defence in his ongoing libel trial.

The actress was due to testify at the star's libel trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN) over a story published in The Sun in 2018 which branded him a "wife beater", based on domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard which he strongly denies.

Depp's exes Ryder and Vanessa Paradis were due to appear in London's High Court this week, but on Thursday, it was confirmed their testimony was no longer required.

It was initially reported that the decision was made as the publishers accepted that neither of the women was ever assaulted by the Pirates of the Caribbean star, but solicitors acting for NGN later clarified to journalist Nick Wallis, who was covering the case on his Twitter feed, that they have not agreed to this and will be raising the issue in court.

Both Ryder and Paradis' witness statements were released, with the Stranger Things star insisting she "felt so very safe" with the Sweeney Todd actor.

"I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him," she stated.

"The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations," the Beetlejuice star added. "He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen.

"I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man - an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him.

"I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do."

Paradis echoed Ryder's words in her own statement, which read: "I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have gone on believing these false facts.

"This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life with kindness and generosity.'"

Depp has repeatedly denied the allegations, insisting he was victim, rather than Heard. The trial continues.