Michelle Obama launches podcast

Michelle Obama is launching a podcast on Spotify.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will feature the former U.S. First Lady's conversations with figures including Valerie Jarrett, who served as the senior advisor to her husband Barack Obama during his presidency, journalist Michele Norris, talk show host Conan O'Brien, and other guests, with its premiere on Spotify set for 29 July.

The 56-year-old's podcast will explore the relationships that shape people, including family and mentors.

"My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives," Obama said in a statement. "Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations - and hard conversations - with the people who matter most to them. That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another."

Other guests expected to appear on the show include the star's mum, Marian Robinson, and her brother, Craig Robinson.

The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify but could eventually be distributed on other platforms.