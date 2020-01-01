Orlando Bloom offers $5k reward for help with missing dog

Orlando Bloom has not given up on the search for his missing teacup poodle, offering up $5,000 (£4,000) for information that brings Mighty home.

The actor's beloved pet vanished from the Montecito, California home Orlando is sharing with his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry earlier this week and he posted a missing alert to followers in the area on Instagram on Wednesday.

The following day, Katy was spotted posting reward signs - featuring a photo of Mighty and the offer of the $5k - at local shops and on telegraph poles.

The notices confirmed Mighty was last seen at 7 pm local time on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dad-to-be Orlando was photographed visiting neighbours, desperately looking for information that might lead him to his pet.

Sharing a photo of the dog on Instagram, he wrote: "MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California."

Describing the dog as chipped and with a phone number his collar to call, Orlando urged followers: "if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury (sic)."

Orlando adopted Mighty in 2017. Katy also has a similar dog called Nugget.