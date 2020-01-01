NEWS Hailey Bieber apologises after being labelled 'not nice' by waitress Newsdesk Share with :





Hailey Bieber has apologised to a New York waitress after being called out as 'not nice' in a viral TikTok video.



The model, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, was named and shamed by restaurant hostess Julia Carolan, who has been rating celebrity guests on how nice they were. Julia had good words to say about other stars, including Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, and Josh Peck, but when it came to Hailey she was less than complimentary.



"This is gonna be controversial," Julia shared, "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice." The waitress added, "I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry."



After the clip attracted Hailey's attention she apologised to Julia for her attitude, jumping into the TikTok comments to insist: "Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!"



In a follow-up comment, Hailey then told Julia, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."



Julia acknowledged the apology, replying: "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen thanks sm (so much) for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."