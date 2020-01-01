NEWS Jeff Goldblum feels safe returning to Jurassic World set Newsdesk Share with :





Jeff Goldblum has stated that Universal has gone out of its way to make the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion feel safe, as the production resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The actor told Entertainment Tonight that filming for Jurassic World is shortly due to recommence and that there are 'protocols galore', to ensure the risk of being on set is reduced.



"We're going to be very safe, I think," Goldblum said via video chat, "we're going to shoot Jurassic World."



Production on the sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise was paused in March with the onset of the pandemic, 4-weeks into its planned 20-week schedule.



Goldblum said he felt reassured by an extensive briefing which outlined the safety precautions: "They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe," he explained.

Cast and crew will be quarantined together, Goldblum continued, "in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."



"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good," he added.



"Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs," he smiled.



Deadline has reported that Universal spent over $5 million (£4 million) implementing the health measures.