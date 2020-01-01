Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

Noah Centineo will star alongside Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam.

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob will play Atom Smasher alongside Johnson as the titular DC antihero in the Shazam! spin-off, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Atom Smasher, who has been portrayed onscreen before in The Flash TV series, can control his molecular structure and is able to manipulate his size and strength.

Johnson, who has been attached to play Black Adam, his first superhero role, for many years, will produce the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions banner and Beau Flynn and Scott Sheldon of FlynnPictureCo.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently directed the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star in Disney's Jungle Cruise, will helm the project when it goes into production, although it is currently unknown when the cameras are set to roll.

The storyline for the DC Comics adaptation, written by Adam Sztykiel, is being kept under wraps. According to the publication, Black Adam was originally created as the arch-nemesis for the hero now known as Shazam! However, the character has more recently evolved into a complex and conflicted antihero, rising to become one of DC's more prominent figures.

Centineo, 24, rose to fame in 2018 with Netflix movies To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. His next projects include The Diary, written and directed by Jackie Chan, and portraying He-Man in the Masters of the Universe reboot. He will also be seen reprising the role of Peter Kavinsky for the third time in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, which was filmed last year.