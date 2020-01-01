Chris Hemsworth celebrates Extraction becoming most successful Netflix film

Chris Hemsworth has celebrated his movie Extraction becoming Netflix's biggest ever film.

The streaming service recently revealed the viewing figures of their top 10 original films for the first time, with the action thriller topping the prestigious chart with a whopping 99 million views.

Hemsworth took to Instagram to reveal his excitement at the news, and thanked his fans for helping the film land the accolade.

"Can’t thank everyone enough for the continued support of Extraction! Still going strong and sitting at number 1 biggest film ever for Netflix. You guys are the greatest," the Avengers: Endgame star wrote, alongside a screenshot of a Deadline article on the viewing figures.

The gritty action thriller, directed by Sam Hargrave, was released on the streaming service back in April, and follows Hemsworth's mercenary Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue a crime lord's kidnapped son.

In second place is Sandra Bullock's dystopian thriller Bird Box, with 89 million views, closely followed by action drama Spenser Confidential, starring Mark Wahlberg.

6 Underground is fourth with 85 million, and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery completes the top five with 73 million.

And Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Ben Affleck's heist thriller Triple Frontier, comedy The Wrong Missy, sci-fi thriller The Platform, and romantic comedy The Perfect Date round out the top 10.

It was announced back in May that a sequel to Extraction was in the works, with Joe Russo returning to write the script, Hargrave in talks to helm the follow-up, and Hemsworth hopefully reprising his role as mercenary Rake.