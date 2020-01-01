Nick Cannon taking break from radio show

Nick Cannon is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show following backlash over recent anti-Semitic comments.

The actor, rapper, and TV host hit headlines on Tuesday for making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast Cannon's Class. His remarks sparked a backlash online and prompted bosses at U.S. TV network ViacomCBS to sever ties with him.

Cannon was initially defiant as he demanded ViacomCBS officials apologise to him, but he subsequently had a change of heart and issued his own apology in which he admitted he was "ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from".

On Thursday, Cannon, who will remain host of U.S. talent show The Masked Singer, returned to social media and announced he would be taking a step back from his Power 106 FM radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings, to listen and learn from his mistakes.

"Morning radio family," he began a series of tweets. "I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education."

"I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together," he continued. "I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me. Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward."

In Cannon's Class, Cannon stated that white people are "savages" and "a little less" than darker-skinned people, said Black people are the "true Hebrews", and talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family.

"It's never hate speech, you can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."