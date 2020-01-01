Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba keeping Calm for new series

Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba, and Mahershala Ali will narrate a new series to help people stay calm during the Covid-19 crisis.

A World of Calm, based on the app's Sleep Stories project, will also feature the dulcet tones of Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves as narrators.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer O'Connell, the executive vice president of nonfiction and kids' programming for the new streaming service, says, "With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation, and A World of Calm is here to help. With soothing imagery and tranquil narration, this is one HBO Max original that we hope becomes part of your daily routine."

Brit Michael Action Smith, Calm's co-founder and co-CEO, adds, "Calm started life as a meditation app, but the brand has evolved far beyond that. We are delighted to bring the magic behind our audio Sleep Stories to the screen for the first time. These experiences are visual Valium and will help people relax and unwind during these stressful times."

A premiere date has not yet been announced.