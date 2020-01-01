Tamar Braxton rushed to hospital after 'possible overdose'

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalised after reportedly being found unresponsive following a "possible overdose" on Thursday night.

The 43-year-old singer was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California when he found her "unresponsive", according to The Blast.

He called emergency services, reportedly claiming Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills, and she was subsequently taken to hospital.

According to the publication's sources, David believes that it was a possible suicide attempt.

Los Angeles Police Department sources confirmed that they had received a call around 9.45 pm, reporting that a 43-year-old female had a medical emergency listed as a "possible overdose".

Sources later told the website the singer was in a stable condition but still unconscious, and she is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Braxton Family Values star also told The Blast: "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day - more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."

Meanwhile, Tamar and David's Coupled & Quarantined YouTube show was cancelled this week, with a message posted on their page reading, "Hello Ya'll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (Don't worry it's not Covid).

"We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We'll make it up to you next week."