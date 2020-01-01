Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil for the late actress on the banks of the lake that claimed her life.

The Glee star was found dead in the waters of Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on July 13 - five days after the 33-year-old actress went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey, who was found alone and sleeping on the boat.

Now, dedicated fans of the star are planning to show their respects by gathering at Lake Piru on August 1.

"It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this," the Naya Rivera Army account tweeted. "Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn’t mean you can’t be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go!"

Meanwhile, Jeremy Paris, who was the captain in charge of the search expedition looking for Naya, told Entertainment Tonight that the actress' nearest and dearest visited the spot where she lost her life in order to get "closure".

"They are great people and we all feel for them and hope they can find some comfort in that she's been found," he said. "We did make an effort to make sure the family got to go out and see exactly where she was found so in the future they'll be able to memorialise her, remember her, in any way they see fit in the future."

Josey didn't join the family to visit the site, but Paris added that the child is "doing OK".