Henry Cavill sends fans wild with computer-building video

Henry Cavill left fans swooning after sharing a clip of himself building a computer by hand while showing off his impressive physique in a muscle-bearing tank top.

The Witcher star showed off his technical skills while looking every bit the heartthrob as he built a new gaming PC, while Barry White songs played in the background of a five-minute video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“All The Parts,” the Justice League star captioned the video, which has been viewed more than three million times. “This kind of material isn’t for everyone… viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.”

Taking to the comments, fans couldn't contain themselves as they gushed over the actor's talents, with one admitting, “I like this too much…”

“This video is too good to be true. Which gamer girl doesn’t dream of a guy like you?” asked another, while a third penned: “The fact that Henry Cavill can do literally anything random like building a pc and it’ll still be the hottest thing ever is just so powerful."

Another fan added: “Glad we all agree that the video of Henry Cavill building a pc in a tank top is NSFW (Not Safe For Work)."

The Man of Steel star previously shared his love for gaming in an interview with GQ magazine, and said he would rather be at home on his PC than at Hollywood parties.

"Even if I’m not looking terrible, you still realise there are people taking sneaky photos of you, because that’s what people like to do. And then they put them on the Internet and you see them on Instagram and you’re like, ‘Oh, my god,'" he shared.

"At home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect."