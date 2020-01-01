Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony

British royal Princess Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor, England on Friday.

Buckingham Palace officials have confirmed that Prince Andrew's daughter tied the knot with the Italian property tycoon at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, a church in the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on Friday morning.

The small ceremony was attended by Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh, and other close family, and took place in accordance with the U.K. government's coronavirus guidelines, which currently limits wedding guests to 30 people. It has been reported that 20 guests attended the private service, including her father Prince Andrew.

The couple, who are believed to have begun dating in 2018, were originally planning to get married at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London on 29 May, but the large public ceremony was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A friend of the couple told British tabloid The Sun that the nuptials went ahead so the Queen could attend before she leaves Windsor for her Scottish residence Balmoral at the end of the month.

Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 36, the son of former British Olympic skier, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, announced their engagement last September.