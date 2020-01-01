NEWS Anthony Mackie struggled with stunts during Captain America: Civil War Newsdesk Share with :





Anthony Mackie struggled to successfully perform a daring stunt while filming Captain America: Civil War.



The 41-year-old plays Sam Wilson and his superhero alter-ego Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and made his debut as the flying comic book character in Captain America: Winter Soldier in 2014.



However, it was for his appearance as Falcon in Anthony and Joe Russo's blockbuster two years later that the stunt worked kicked up a gear for Mackie, and he had to face the humiliation of trying to land a tricky jump.



"I'm supposed to land, so they pull me up like 30 feet off the ground and I'm on a pendulum, so I'm supposed to pull my legs under me and land to a stop," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't realise how much my lower body weighed, so I pull on the ropes to try and bring my legs under but I can't get my core in, and I literally land face-first in the dirt and bounce for about 10 feet.



"I have grass and mud all in my face. The crew is just dying laughing. Everybody is dying laughing," he recalled.



And while he used his extensive method acting training from private performing arts school Juilliard and studied the behaviour of birds when they land, he was still unable to pull off the stunt.



"It became a comedy of errors of every day when I had to land and how they were going to kill me. To this day: 'How do we crash him into something?'" Mackie laughed.