Dan Stevens was terrified before filming Beauty and the Beast

The remake of Disney's animated classic was released in 2017, and featured a star-studded cast including Emma Watson as Belle, Luke Evans as the villainous Gaston, and the vocal talents of Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen.



Stevens played the titular beast in the musical blockbuster, which raked in more than $1.2 billion (£957 million) worldwide, and he told IndieWire that “calibrating the right amount of terror” is how he ended up accepting the role.

"I think something has to peak my curiosity and, this doesn’t go necessarily for every single project, but I think if something seems like a challenge, it seems like something that might be slightly terrifying but also thrilling if I was able to pull it off, then it becomes that little bit more attractive," the Downton Abbey star explained.



Stevens was underneath a motion-capture suit for a majority of the movie, as his character attempted to woo Belle in order to break a decades-old spell and transform him back to his human self.



He also discussed performing Evermore, his solo song in the live-action flick, and said he would like to sing again on screen one day.



"I loved learning to perform in that way and it’s something I would definitely do again. And musicals, as well. It’s definitely opened the door to more musical stuff and I think there’s more to come," he shared.