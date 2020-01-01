Cuba Gooding Jr. to appear in court for pre-trial hearing

Cuba Gooding Jr. is to appear in court in person on 11 August for a hearing on pre-trial matters in his sexual misconduct case.

The 52-year-old Jerry Maguire actor has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to allegations he violated three different women at three different Manhattan nightspots in 2018 and 2019.

One of the plaintiffs in the case alleged Gooding Jr. pinched her buttocks, while another said he squeezed her breast. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In a video conference call with parties in the case, Judge Curtis Farber ordered the Oscar winner to appear in court next month, after the coronavirus pandemic halted the trial, which had been due to take place in April.

No new trial date has been set. Lawyers for the actor have until 31 July to give prosecutors the names of witnesses and other evidence they plan to present, Farber said.

Gooding Jr.'s lawyer, Mark Heller, has called the case a waste of "taxpayers' money, resources and time".

Farber previously ruled that prosecutors can call two additional women to give evidence about their allegations that Gooding Jr. also violated them, with a total of 19 other women making allegations against the star that do not mount to criminal charges.