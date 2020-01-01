Hayden Panettiere's former boyfriend charged with domestic violence and assault

Hayden Panettiere's former boyfriend Brian Hickerson was charged with domestic violence and assault on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ.com Brian was charged on Thursday in an eight-count complaint that includes domestic violence and assault charges and other felony offences.

Hayden recently reported her ex to the Teton County Sheriff in Wyoming, along with the Santa Monica police and the Los Angeles Police Department, for multiple domestic violence incidents which allegedly took place during their year-and-a-half relationship.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," the Nashville star told TMZ. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

"After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life," her attorney Alan Jackson added. "Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognises that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."

Brian was previously arrested last year following an alleged domestic violence incident involving Hayden, but the charges were dropped because she refused to co-operate with prosecutors.

The on-off couple finally called it quits earlier this year after he was arrested for allegedly punching Hayden in the face during an argument on Valentine's Day in Jackson, Wyoming, and she was recently granted court-ordered protection from Brian in both Wyoming and California.

Brian has pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and one count of interfering with a peace officer following the February incident. He is set to appear in court for a pre-trial conference in August. A jury trial is scheduled to start the following month.