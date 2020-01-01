Zoe Kravitz felt 'immediate pressure' after landing Catwoman gig

Zoe Kravitz felt "immediate pressure" after landing the role of Catwoman in The Batman.

The Big Little Lies star will play Selina Kyle and her feline alter ego in Matt Reeves' take on the tale of the iconic Caped Crusader, and she told Variety that her phone rang off the hook when the news of her new gig was confirmed last year.

"When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever. More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything," Zoe recalled.

"So I felt that immediate pressure. The script is phenomenal. The story’s really strong. I feel very clear on who Selina is and what she wants, and I’m trying to stay more focused on that."

The 31-year-old, who is reportedly heading back to continue filming the comic book adaptation after it was shut down in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said it was distracting seeing herself in the iconic catsuit for the first time.

"It’s cool, man. It’s cool. I can’t say it wasn’t cool, but I’ve been really trying to not think too much about just what that character means to everybody else," the actress explained. "Just because it can be distracting in the wrong way, especially when you’re trying to become someone else."

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the DC superhero, is set to be released in October next year.