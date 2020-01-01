NEWS Lucy Hale dating Colton Underwood - report Newsdesk Share with :





Lucy Hale is reportedly getting close with former The Bachelor suitor Colton Underwood.



Sources told TMZ the Pretty Little Liars actress reached out to Colton soon after his split from ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, and the two have been spending time together ever since.



The publication reported the pair went on a hike together on Wednesday at the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, with photos obtained by the outlet showing the pair walking together without masks.



According to insiders, the fledgling couple has gone on a few "casual hike dates" over the last few weeks. The report comes two years after she gushed over the star during his appearance on the TV dating show, calling him "wholesome," a "good guy" and "beautiful to watch".



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lucy admitted she feels "more single than ever" during the coronavirus lockdown, quipping: "If anything during this time it's taught (me) - because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone - I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine.



"I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous," she shared. "Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense."