Justin Hartley 'tore bicep off' his arm after installing home gym during lockdown

Justin Hartley has revealed how he injured his arm during the coronavirus lockdown.



The This Is Us star first sparked concern when he was seen at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute back in May and he has now told Entertainment Tonight he ripped a bicep muscle after installing a home gym.



"One of the things I did during this quarantine is I got myself a home gym, which I did not have," he explained: "It wasn't anything fancy, but it was something I could get the job done here at home because you can't really go anywhere (sic)."



"And I thought, 'I am going to get in the best shape of my entire life'," the actor smiled.



Hartley confessed that in a burst of workout enthusiasm, he incurred some damage: "And I got there, and it was wonderful - and then I pulled a muscle and it ended up not being a pulled muscle. It ended up being I tore my bicep off my arm."



While Justin's arm is now 'totally fine', he admitted he's "almost back to square one" when it comes to his plans for a lockdown makeover.



"It's just a process that takes a while to heal," he said. "So all of those gains, all of that time and effort that I spent doing that, I'm almost back to square one now, which is, it's fine (sic)."