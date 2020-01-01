Charlize Theron: ‘Actresses don’t usually get a second chance with action films’

Charlize Theron says action is “not a very forgiving genre” and actresses who appear in flops are unlikely to get a second chance.

The Oscar winner may be known as an action star these days, thanks to her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and new flick The Old Guard, but her first action outing, Æon Flux, underperformed in 2005 and she waited 10 years before getting another chance with Fury Road.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize stated that Hollywood won’t touch an actress for another action movie once they’ve starred in a flop, whereas that isn’t the case for the opposite sex.

“Unfortunately, the very sad truth of any film in the genre with a female lead, when they don’t succeed, there is this mindset of, ‘Well, if it doesn’t work, you just don’t touch it again,’” she said. “A lot of women don’t get a second chance, but when men make these movies and fail miserably, they get chance after chance after chance to go and explore that again.

“If you look at me, for instance, Fury Road came a good decade after Æon Flux, and there’s always been that voice in the back of my head that still somewhat responds to that… It’s unfortunate that we feel like the opportunity will be taken away from us in a heartbeat if we don’t succeed, but that is the truth. It’s not a very forgiving genre when it comes to women.”

Charlize, who also produced 2017’s Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard, which debuted on Netflix this month, admitted that doing so many action films close together means she picks up fight choreography quicker.

“It’s always a little overwhelming that first month in the gym, and you worry that it’s not going to come back,” she explained. “I think that connection between the brain and the body doesn’t go away; you just have to wake it up again.”