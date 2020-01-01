Leah Remini to launch Scientology podcast

Leah Remini is continuing her criticism of Scientology with a brand new podcast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the star has teamed up with Mike Rinder - former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International - for Scientology: Fair Game, which is set to debut on 21 July on major platforms.

Speaking to the publication, Mike revealed the show will go "further, deeper, harder and stronger" than the pair's docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, which ran for three seasons on A&E.

"We're going to go into detail about exactly what the (Fair Game) policy says, what it means, and how it's implemented," he teased.

Meanwhile, Leah added that the move over to a podcast spurred off their frustration with A&E chiefs, insisting, "(We found it difficult to) abide by certain rules that dictate to us what we can and can't say, or what we can and can't do."

Scientology: Fair Game will highlight timely Scientology-related topics and premiere on various platforms, including Apple and Spotify.