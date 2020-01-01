Big Sean 'cherishes' time spent with ex Naya Rivera in emotional tribute

Big Sean has broken his silence following the tragic death of his ex Naya Rivera.

The former couple was engaged to be married before ending its relationship in 2014, amid rumours that he cheated on her, with the former Glee star eventually marrying her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, on the same day she was supposed to marry Sean.

Speaking for the first time since Naya was found dead in the waters of Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on 13 July, five days after going missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey, who was found asleep on the boat without his mum, Sean remembered his late ex and Sorry collaborator.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul!" Sean wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence."

He continued: "You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn't achieve that on their own.

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person," the star added. "I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them."

Sean was seen liking tweets amid the search for her when she was missing last week.