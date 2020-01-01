Orlando Bloom 'broken' and 'raw' as he searches for missing dog

(Cover) - EN Sex & Love - Orlando Bloom has revealed his emotional struggle as he searches for his missing dog, confessing that he feels 'broken' and 'raw'.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star announced his poodle, Mighty, had escaped from the Montecito, California home he and his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry share last week, calling on social media followers in the area to keep an eye open for his lost pooch.

Perry was also spotted pinning reward notices around the community as the actor went door to door to ask neighbours if they had seen Mighty.

Now Bloom admits he's beginning to fear the worst.

"I don't recall a time in my life where I've been so broken or wide open," he wrote beneath a series of shots of his missing pooch on Instagram. Expressing his heartbreak, Bloom wrote: "The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare..."

He continued: "The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them (dogs) 'man's best friend'. I miss him."

Orlando added: "Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family."