Dina Lohan's fiance no longer sure wedding will go ahead

Lindsay Lohan has been set to be a bridesmaid at her mother Dina Lohan's wedding, but Dina's fiance now admits the nuptials might not take place.

Dina recently raved about her big day, revealing Lindsay and her sister Aliana will serve as maids of honour when she exchanges vows with Internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler, who she is yet to meet in person.

But it appears the groom-to-be is having doubts, telling the New York Post's Page Six he and Dina are having relationship issues.

"I need her to live a healthy life," he said, "It really comes down to that. I want a healthy, solid woman as a wife... The ball is in Dina's court. If she can get us down the court and slam dunk health and positivity, me and Dina can have a nice life together."

Mum-of-four Dina recently insisted the couple is deeply in love and ready to wed, stating, "We will meet way before (the wedding). We aren't freaks or weirdos or, like, blind date - whatever those shows are. I know him, he knows me. We have no secrets. I love him for him."

Explaining the pair began as friends, Dina added: "I got to know him and what he thinks in his mind. We were best friends. Sex is going to be even better. That's just a given. You just know when you know."

Dina and Jesse were briefly engaged last year but split up just days after he popped the question.