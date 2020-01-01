The Parent Trap cast reunites to celebrate 22nd anniversary

Lindsay Lohan has joined a virtual meetup with Dennis Quaid and other former castmembers of 1998 Disney film The Parent Trap, with a recording of the get-together set to air on Instagram 20 July.

Director Nancy Meyers took to Instagram to post a teaser for the reunion, the first since the movie's release 22 years ago.

“Sorry for the mini delay but the secret’s out!" Meyers wrote alongside the teaser video. "Katie Couric and I got the ‘Parent Trap’ cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast. You can see us all tomorrow July 20 at 9 AM on Katie Couric’s Instagram,” she detailed.

In the video, Lohan can be seen smiling and exclaiming: "This is so cool!" while Elaine Hendrix, who portrayed the film's antagonistic character Meredith Blake, is shown quipping: “There’s a whole generation who thinks Meredith is, like, hashtag goals.”

Based on the 1961 romantic comedy of the same name, The Parent Trap tells the story of twin girls, Hallie and Annie, who were separated by their feuding parents, only to meet by chance at a summer camp.

A then 11-year-old Lohan depicted both twins, in what is widely considered to be her breakthrough role.

The special union will help raise funds for José Andrés’ non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.