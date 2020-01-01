NEWS Riley Keough heartbroken by 'angel' brother's suicide Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Riley Keough has broken her silence following her "angel" brother Benjamin's suicide, revealing she can't cry because she fears she will "never stop".



Benjamin Keough, 27, took his own life on July 12 and his sister insists it will be some time before she can grieve him properly.



Sharing a series of photos of her brother on Instagram over the weekend, Riley wrote: "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me.



"There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me."



She ended the heartbreaking post by adding: "I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."



Benjamin and Riley are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of Elvis Presley.



After the news of her son's death hit headlines a week ago, Lisa Marie's manager, Roger Widynowsk, revealed the sudden loss had left the 52 year old "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated".