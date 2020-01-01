NEWS Dennis Quaid calls A Dog's Purpose controversy 'a scam' Newsdesk Share with :





Dennis Quaid believes the controversy surrounding his 2017 movie A Dog's Purpose was sparked by "a scam" video.



Just days before the family adventure movie was due to open in cinemas, a video was released showing a German Shepherd seemingly struggling in a pool of turbulent water used to create a river scene, sparking speculation that the dog was mistreated during filming. Many social media users and animal rights activists called for a boycott of the film and its red carpet premiere was subsequently cancelled.



Quaid, who starred in the film, recently addressed the controversy on The Pet Show, his new animal-focused podcast series, and called the situation "a scam".



"What happened was the dog jumps into the water … there were divers, scuba divers, three of them, underneath the water," he said. "One of the trainers reached down to give the dog a rest, and he pulled him up, and it looks like he's pulling him up and choking him by the collar."



The Parent Trap star insisted the video was misleading because it doesn't show that there is a table beneath the dog so he can rest, and the clip ends with the dog clawing at the pool, seemingly trying to get out, and sinking under the water, while footage of the pooch being rescued seconds later is omitted.



"(He) goes under, and that's where the guy cuts," he continued. "Well there were two divers waiting for him right there, it wasn't even a second and a half. They lifted him up, handed him to the trainer right by the pool and the dog didn't even wait to get a collar on, he ran right to the other side of the pool to do it again. He loved it."



An investigation into allegations of animal abuse was launched and it was subsequently ruled that no animals were harmed on the set.



The controversy didn't negatively impact the film's box office takings, and a sequel, also starring Quaid, was released last year.