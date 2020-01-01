NEWS Brooklyn Beckham's ex insists he's 'way too immature to get married' Newsdesk Share with :





Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra has reacted to his recent engagement, insisting the 21-year-old is "way too immature to get married".



The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn announced his engagement to Nicola Peltz, 25, earlier this month, after nine months of dating.



But amid the congratulations flowing for the young photographer, one person left "shocked and confused" by the news was Lexy - who dated Brooklyn for around a year in 2017.



“It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature,” the 31-year-old hip-hop artist told Britain's The Sun newspaper. “I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”



Lexy added that while she didn't want to reveal the exact reason she and Brooklyn split, the long-distance nature of their romance - with her in Los Angeles and him splitting his time between New York and London - was a big factor, as well as the age difference.



"It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest. The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature,” she explained. “He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up."