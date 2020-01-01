Alicia Silverstone: 'Brittany Murphy was wonderful in Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone says the late Brittany Murphy pushed her Clueless character to “new heights”.

Alicia has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic film, inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Emma, and remembering some of the best bits from the movie.

The actress revealed she knew Brittany, who died aged 32 in December 2009, was the right person to play shy schoolgirl Tai Frasier the moment she saw her audition.

"I just remember thinking she was so great for the part," Alicia told Vogue.com. "I can’t remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don’t know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable.

"She’s so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights. I found her so wonderful and I said to (director) Amy (Heckerling) right away, 'I think she’s the one...' She was like, 'Uh yeah, duh. Of course she was the best. She’s the one'."

Alicia, who played stylish matchmaker Cher Horowitz in the iconic 1995 film, bonded with Brittany because they were some of the youngest cast members on set and unaware of how big the film would be.

The 43-year-old star also recalled spending time with Brittany’s mother while they were shooting the romantic comedy.

"I remember her mom was on set a lot,” Alicia explained. “I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together. But I don’t think we had any intellectual idea about us being up-and-comers in a big movie because we didn’t know we were in a big movie.

“Maybe other people knew, but I was so innocent and never really paying attention to career stuff at all.”