Halle Berry hints at new romance in cryptic Sunday funday post

Halle Berry has sparked rumours of a new romance after she shared an image of a mystery man on social media.

The star took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a shot of her bare feet next to the legs of an unidentified companion. Berry captioned the image: "sunday, funday," along with a red heart emoji.

The Monster's Ball actress has not had a public romance since dating musician Alex Da Kid in 2017.

In a recent Instagram Live chat with pal Lena Waithe, Berry revealed why she has been single for so long following her 2016 divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez.

Berry disclosed that she has been primarily focused on her children; six-year-old Maceo, who she shares with Martinez, and 12-year-old Nahla, who she is raising with ex Gabriel Aubry.

"I've learned a lot being with my children," Berry said, "They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo's dad I've been pretty alone by myself going on three years now."

Berry added: "I have decided to take time. I'm very much a relationship-oriented person; I always want to be with someone. But I decided, 'No I'm going to slow my roll, I'm going to take a minute and I'm going to spent time with me."

Explaining the single life has worked well for her, Berry concluded: "And it's been so great that I think I might stay like this!"