Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid remember Natasha Richardson during The Parent Trap virtual reunion

Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid remembered their late The Parent Trap co-star Natasha Richardson during a virtual reunion, which aired on Monday.

Lohan, who rose to fame after playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 movie, and Quaid, who played their dad Nick, were joined by director Nancy Meyers and co-stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter for the virtual chat, which U.S. newswoman Katie Couric hosted via her Instagram account to raise funds for the World Central Kitchen.

During the discussion, they spoke about their fond memories of Richardson, who played the twins' mother Elizabeth James in the movie.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," Lohan said, while Quaid added, "(She was) somebody so giving and glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."

Hendrix, who played Nick's new love interest Meredith in the film, recalled Richardson, who passed away in March 2009 following a skiing accident, gushing to her about her husband Liam Neeson and their sons Micheal and Daniel.

"She would come into the hair and make-up trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about Liam and her kids...," she told the cast. "She truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking."

Elsewhere in the virtual chat, Quaid remembered being blown away by Lohan's ability to play the twins, who had been separated for years, with one being raised in America and the other being raised in England.

"The first thing I remember was meeting Lindsay at some kind of screen test... I remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this is one of the most talented people I've ever met. Period. Forget that she’s 11 years old'. I actually thought that there were two girls. I really did because her accent was so perfect," he gushed.